Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) is planning a $1.9 billion expansion of Mayo Clinic Hospital – Phoenix in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The project will add 1.2 million square feet to the campus, including a 5-story expansion of the Mayo Clinic Specialty Building, 11 new operating rooms (ORs), and two new patient units supporting 48 additional beds. A new 2-story indoor promenade that wraps around the front of the campus will create an enhanced arrival experience for patients and visitors.

The project team includes architect and design firm Gensler (San Francisco), general contractor McCarthy (Phoenix) and engineering firm Arup (London).

Design is expected to begin this year, and project completion is anticipated for 2031.

