Mercy Health (Cincinnati) and Lifepoint Rehabilitation (Brentwood, Tenn.) opened Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, according to a news release.

The two-story, 66,000-square-foot facility houses 60 beds, including a 12-bed secured brain injury unit with private dining and a therapy gym. Lifepoint will manage the day-to-day operations.

