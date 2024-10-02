Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City – South started construction on an expansion and redesign of its emergency department (ED) in Oklahoma City, Okla., according to a news release.

The $75 million project will expand the existing ED by 26,000 square feet to 65,000 square feet and add 12 patient beds, bringing the facility’s total bed count to 73.

The new ED will house six trauma bays, a 13-bed behavioral health unit, and a larger waiting area.