Mental health service provider Metrocare has opened the Metrocare Elam Family Mental Health Clinic in Dallas, according to the website keranews.org.

The new clinic offers individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, and psychiatric services for patients of all ages, as well as financial assistance through charity care.

Future plans call for the clinic to add a child and adolescent center, which will include intellectual disability services.

For more on behavioral health design, go here.