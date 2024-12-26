Mount Desert Island Hospital Plans Renovation, Expansion In Bar Harbor, Maine
Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, is planning a renovation and expansion project to start in early 2025, according to the Mount Desert Islander.
The $42 million project will double the size of the existing emergency department (ED), create a new main entrance, and improve wayfinding.
Early phases of the project include the construction of a new central utility plant, on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.