Sage Memorial Hospital (Ganado, Ariz.), located within Navajo Nation, plans to open a two-story addition in Ganado, Ariz., in October.

The $177 million project comprises a new, two-story building that will house an emergency room (ER) with 12 exam rooms, a four-bed intensive care unit (ICU), 16 dental chairs, and departments for obstetrics, labor and delivery, pediatrics, orthopedics, optometry, and general surgery, according to the website cronkitenews.org.

The hospital is operated by Navajo Health Foundation (Ganado), a private nonprofit corporation governed by an all-Navajo board of directors.

Read more news about Sage Memorial Hospital here.