Northern Nevada Health System (Reno, Nev.) opened Northwest Specialty Hospital, an extension of Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks, Nev.) in Reno, according to a news release.

The new facility houses 48 adult behavioral health beds, including a dedicated wing for adults 55 and older who are being treated for dementia, Alzheimer’s, and related memory-associated conditions.

Also part of the new facility, a 22-bed acute rehabilitation unit includes a therapy gym and transitional apartment for patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, major trauma, and other disabling and neurological conditions.

