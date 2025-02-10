Northern Nevada Health System Opens Northwest Specialty Hospital In Reno, Nevada
Northern Nevada Health System (Reno, Nev.) opened Northwest Specialty Hospital, an extension of Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks, Nev.) in Reno, according to a news release.
The new facility houses 48 adult behavioral health beds, including a dedicated wing for adults 55 and older who are being treated for dementia, Alzheimer’s, and related memory-associated conditions.
Also part of the new facility, a 22-bed acute rehabilitation unit includes a therapy gym and transitional apartment for patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, major trauma, and other disabling and neurological conditions.
