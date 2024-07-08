Orlando Health (Orlando, Fla.) is nearing completion on Lake Mary Hospital, in Lake Mary, Fla., according to a news release.

The project consists of two six-story towers and will house 124 inpatient beds (with shell space for another 116 beds), six operating rooms, three catheterization labs, and interventional radiology, vascular, electrophysiology, imaging, and pharmacy services.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2025.

