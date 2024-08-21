Palomar Health (San Marcos, Calif.) is set to break ground this fall on the 84,700-square-foot Palomar Health Behavioral Institute in Escondido, Calif., according to a news release.

The healthcare provider is partnering with Lifepoint Behavioral Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) on the 2-story facility, which will comprise four 30-bed units, dining areas, and special entrances and recovery spaces for adolescents.

