Palomar Health (San Diego) completed an expansion of Palomar Medical Center Escondido in Escondido, Calif., according to a news release.

The project added a ninth-floor that houses 24 patient beds dedicated to specialized, continuous monitoring of patients with acute conditions.

In addition to the ninth-floor buildout, Palomar Health plans to continue to expand the campus in phases, potentially doubling its current size, according to the news release. Currently, the 10th and 11th floors of the campus are under ongoing construction.

