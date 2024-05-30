Peconic Bay Medical Center is set to open the Poole Family Trauma and Emergency Center, which is an expansion of its existing emergency department (ED) in Riverhead, N.Y., in June. The expanded ED is named for donors Tom and Mary Jane Poole, who contributed $5 million toward the $15 million cost of the project.

The project grows the hospital’s ED by 75 percent, adding patient beds and a dual-bay trauma unit, increasing space for specialized care, and introducing technology to enhance radiology and telehealth services, according to The Suffolk Times.

