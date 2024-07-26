Perkins&Will (Chicago) hired Damon Sheppard as managing director at its Washington, D.C., studio, according to a news release.

Sheppard joins Perkins&Will after 12 years with another Washington, D.C.-based architecture firm and succeeds Chris Morrisson, who had held the post since 2014.

His past project work includes the recently opened Max Robinson Center for Whitman-Walker Health in Washington, D.C., a behavioral and social sciences complex, and health and human services center.