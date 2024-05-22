Phoenix Children’s Hospital opened a new, 44,000-square-foot, Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at its Thomas Campus in Phoenix, according to the website chamberbusinessnews.com.

The project replaces an existing NICU and is located on the 11th floor of the hospital, according to a news release.

The unit includes 48 private rooms with cribs, windows, and private bathrooms. A multipurpose room is designed for physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Family amenities include a lounge, washer and dryer, and refrigerator.