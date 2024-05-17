Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) began construction on a $212 million expansion of Piedmont Henry Hospital, in Stockbridge, Ga., according to the Henry Herald.

The project will add a five-story bed tower that will include 96 patient rooms, three operating rooms (ORs), a kitchen, and cafeteria.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

