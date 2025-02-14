Plumas District Hospital (Quincy, Calif.) is nearing completion on a new skilled nursing facility in Quincy, according to a news release.

Located across the street from the main hospital building, the new facility will house 36 units for long-term custodial care.

Construction started on the project in 2023 and is expected to be completed this fall, according to plumassun.org.

