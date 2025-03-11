Providence Mission Hospital (Mission Viejo, Calif.) plans a major expansion of its main campus which will include a new patient tower in Mission Viejo, according to a news release.

The Rancho Mission Viejo Family Tower will house 100 private patient rooms, including intensive care, medical/surgical, and acute rehabilitation units; a new cardiology department with cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology suites; new surgical operating rooms and procedural suites, including the campus’s first hybrid operating room (OR); new radiology and clinical laboratory services; and new emergency department (ED) observation rooms.

The new patient tower is expected to open in 2030.