The two primary care hospitals in Missoula, Mont., Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center are partnering to build and operate a new freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Missoula.

The new facility will house approximately 40 inpatient beds across 45,000 square feet, according to missoulacurrent.com. Community Medical Center will transition its inpatient rehabilitation department to the new hospital.

Services will include intensive nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for adults recovering from conditions such as stroke, neurological disease, and brain or spinal cord injury.

