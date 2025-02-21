Healthcare real estate developer PMB (Solana Beach, Calif.) and Riverside University Health System (Riverside, Calif.) held a topping-out ceremony to celebrate the placement of the final piece of structural steel for Wellness Village, a $580 million behavioral health campus in Mead Valley, Calif., according to a news release.

The 450,000-square-foot Wellness Village will integrate behavioral health treatment with medical care and social services. The campus will house a youth and family care center, wellness and education center, recovery center, supportive housing, and restorative care.

The project team will also includes Boulder Associates (architect; Irvine, Calif.) and Snyder Langston (design-builder; Irvine).

