Riverview Health (Noblesville, Ind.) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Endoscopy Center at Riverview Health Westfield Hospital in Westfield, Ind., according to The Hamilton County Reporter.

The 11,500-square-foot project will repurpose space on the sixth floor currently designated for primary care to create an entire floor for surgical procedures as the hospital expands its digestive health services.

