South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Expands, Rebrands As Baldwin Health In Foley, Alabama
South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala., has rebranded as Baldwin Health and is set to debut a new surgery and patient tower, according to a news release.
The hospital will open a 185,000-square-foot addition, which includes new surgical facilities with a dedicated outpatient surgery center, space to care for double the number of high-acuity patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), dedicated women’s and children’s unit, and more inpatient beds.