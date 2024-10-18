South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala., has rebranded as Baldwin Health and is set to debut a new surgery and patient tower, according to a news release.

The hospital will open a 185,000-square-foot addition, which includes new surgical facilities with a dedicated outpatient surgery center, space to care for double the number of high-acuity patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), dedicated women’s and children’s unit, and more inpatient beds.