St. Anthony North Hospital, part of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago), held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new five-story tower expansion on its Westminster, Colo., campus, according to a news release.

The tower, which is opening in phases, includes a medical-surgery floor with infectious isolation rooms and a 30,000-square-foot cancer center that is scheduled to open in January 2025. Once fully complete, the tower will house three 30-bed medical-surgical units and a 25-bed intensive care unit (ICU).

SmithGroup (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is the architect on the 130,000-square-foot project, which also serves as a new gateway to the hospital campus with an expanded lobby, new drop-off canopy, patient and visitor elevator core, and other site improvements, according to a post on LinkedIn.

