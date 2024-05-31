Hospital Sisters Health System is undergoing a $90 million renovation of St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, Ill., according to a news release.

The project includes demolition of portions of the current hospital campus, renovating the façade of the main hospital building, extending a walkway to connect the hospital to medical office buildings, and relocating the helipad from the south side of the hospital to the north side, closer to the emergency department.

Renovations will also include modernized surgery suites, clinical spaces, and patient rooms.

The project is expected to span three years and open in 2027.

