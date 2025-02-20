Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) announced plans for a $1 billion expansion of its services across the East Bay region of Northern California, which includes Sutter Emeryville Campus, a new flagship hospital in Emeryville, Calif., according to a news release.

The 1.3 million-square-foot medical campus will sit on a 12-acre site and include two existing buildings totaling 530,000-square-feet as well as a new medical center offering acute care services.

An ambulatory care complex will offer hospital-based outpatient specialty clinics including neuroscience, rheumatology, pulmonary, dermatology, digestive, pediatric, imaging, and non-chemotherapy infusion services. An orthopedic center, women’s center, endoscopy center, urgent care, and laboratory are also planned.

The new medical center will house up to 200 beds as well as a labor and delivery unit, intensive care unit (ICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), emergency department (ED), imaging, and operating rooms (ORs).

The medical center is projected to open as early as 2032.

