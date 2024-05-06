Taylor Design (Irvine, Calif.) has hired Elliott Wortham to lead its new Design Strategy Studio and to grow its portfolio of healthcare projects. He is based in the company’s San Francisco office.

Wortham’s experience in the healthcare industry includes roles at Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland) and on the design and innovation team at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.).

The design firm also hired Eric DeMott, senior project manager, healthcare; Arsalan Gharaveis, senior medical planner; and Joseph Dasilva, senior project manager.

