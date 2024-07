TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare (Nashville), is building a full-service hospital in Spring Hill, Tenn., according to a news release.

The new hospital will comprise 68 inpatient rooms, four operating rooms (ORs), MRI and other imaging services, intensive care units (ICU) and neonatal intensive care units (NICU), labor and delivery, and cardiac catheterization services.

The facility is expected to open in 2027.