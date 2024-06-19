University of Florida Health (UF Health; Gainesville, Fla.) started a $30 million renovation of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, according to a news release from the academic and research-based medical network.

The project will renovate and convert pediatric patient rooms to private rooms with ensuite bathrooms; update medical, surgical, and exam areas; add multipurpose rooms for family rest and recreation; update lobbies on each unit and nursing alcoves for patient monitoring; and upgrade workspaces and breakrooms for staff.

The renovation is expected to be completed by 2026.

