UF Health Begins Renovation Of Shands Children’s Hospital In Gainesville, Florida
University of Florida Health (UF Health; Gainesville, Fla.) started a $30 million renovation of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville, according to a news release from the academic and research-based medical network.
The project will renovate and convert pediatric patient rooms to private rooms with ensuite bathrooms; update medical, surgical, and exam areas; add multipurpose rooms for family rest and recreation; update lobbies on each unit and nursing alcoves for patient monitoring; and upgrade workspaces and breakrooms for staff.
The renovation is expected to be completed by 2026.
