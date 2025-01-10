University of Florida Health (UF Health; Gainesville, Fla.) has started construction on the new UF Health Orthopaedic Surgical Center in Gainesville, Fla., according to a news release.

The 24,000-square-foot facility will house eight specialized orthopedic operating rooms (ORs) and a recovery room. The center will support outpatient services for total joint replacements and other orthopedic procedures.

Completion is slated in early 2026.

Read more news about UF Health here.