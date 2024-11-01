Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) opened two nearly identical freestanding emergency departments (EDs)—one in Bradenton, Fla., and the other in Pharr, Texas, according to a news release from Robins & Morton (Birmingham, Ala.), the general contractor on the projects.

Manatee Memorial Hospital’s new Manatee ER at Palma Sola in Bradenton, Fla., includes six exam rooms, three rapid medical spaces, a full-service laboratory, and X-ray and ultrasound departments.

South Texas Health System ER Pharr in Pharr, Texas, will provide critical care for adult and pediatric patients, as well as diagnostic and laboratory services.

The 10,844-square-foot facilities were built using a preassembled modular system that required intensive coordination with sitework and utilities. The construction teams were able to fully dry the buildings 12 days after the modules arrived onsite, and the overall project timeline was shortened by six weeks compared to traditional construction.

The project team included Giattina Ayock Architecture Studio (Bessemer, Ala.) as the architect.

