Health system University of Michigan Health-Sparrow (Lansing, Mich.) plans to redevelop the former Lansing Eastern High School into a $97.2 million psychiatric hospital in Lansing, according to the Lansing State Journal.

Plans for the two-story, 98,455-square-foot facility include 10 inpatient adult beds, 24 child and adolescent beds, and 37 beds for geriatric, medical psychiatric, and other specialty needs.

