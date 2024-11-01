University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) in Albuquerque, N.M., has started construction on a replacement and expansion of UNM Children’s Psychiatric Center in Albuquerque, according to a news release.

The $36 million project will consolidate four existing inpatient care cottages into a new 32,500-square-foot building that will house 36 beds, including a four-bed unit for complex high-acuity patients.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Read more about UNMH here.