Healthcare authority Vancouver Coastal Health (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) has selected the architecture firm and contractor for the Phase 2 redevelopment of Richmond Hospital in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, according to renewcanada.net.

HDR (Kingston, Ontario, Canada) and Graham Design Builders (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) will lead the $1.9 billion project that will add the Yurkovich Family Pavilion to the Richmond Hospital campus.

The addition will consist of 113 hospital beds, three operating rooms (ORs), and 24 emergency department (ED) bays.

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and be completed by 2029.