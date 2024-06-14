Integrated health system WellSpan Health (York, Pa.) and hospital operator Emerus (The Woodlands, Texas) have selected a site for a new community hospital in the Newberry Commons shopping center in Newberry Township, Pa.

The 20,000-square-foot, one-story facility will have a 10-bed emergency department (ED) and 10 inpatient rooms, according to the York Daily Record.

The community hospital project is one of three planned by WellSpan and Emerus in south-central Pennsylvania.

The other two are planned for Shrewsbury and Middleton Township.

