Valley Health System (Las Vegas) is close to opening West Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Nevada, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Situated on 40 aces, the new $370 million hospital will open with 150 beds, including a 36-bay emergency department (ED), with plans to expand to 450 beds. It will include orthopedics, gastroenterology, bariatric, spine, urological, and gynecological services.