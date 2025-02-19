Architecture and interior design firm Wilmot Sanz (Rockville, Md.) announced six healthcare sector promotions, according to news releases.

Dorris Hwang and Caty Tran take on the role of senior associate; Robert Mayo, Amanda Ripley, and Matthew Ryan are associate principals; and Carissa Mejia is promoted to associate.

Named one of Healthcare Design’s 2024 Rising Stars, Hwang is focused on advancing holistic and sustainable designs. Her project work includes a redesign of Inova Schar Cancer Institute (Fairfax, Va.) for Inova Health System (Alexandria, Va.).

In her new role as associate principal, Ripley is committed to mentoring the next generation of interior designers. She is currently working on projects for clients such as the University of Virginia Health (UVA Health; Roanoke, Va.), Tidal Health, and Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Campus (Rockville, Md).

Mayo, who is also the firm’s IT director, will continue to focus on operational improvements in his new role. He currently is working on projects for clients such as TidalHealth (Salisbury, Md.), GW Medical Faculty, Associates (Washington, D.C.), WellSpan Health (York, Pa.), and Johns Hopkins Sibley Memorial Hospital (Washington, D.C.).

Ryan will help communicate with clients, mentor young architects and designers, and present at industry events. His current projects include the new patient tower and emergency department at Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, an ambulatory care center for the Centers for Advanced Orthopedics (Washington, D.C.), and some pharmacy projects for WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

Mejia is currently working on projects for clients such as Tidal Health, Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center (Columbia, Md.), and Baptist Health South Florida (Miami).