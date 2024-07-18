Windsor Regional Hospital (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) is set to begin construction on a renovation and expansion of the cardiac catheterization lab at its Ouellette Campus, in Windsor, according to a news release.

The project will relocate the existing cath lab from the basement, where flooding has been a periodic problem, to the second floor, according to the release. A second cardiac catheterization table will be added in the new space as well.

Construction is expected to take 18 months.