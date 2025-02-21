To deliver supportive rehabilitation facilities that promote recovery and independence, project teams are utilizing key design features, including cutting-edge technologies, biophilic principles, and therapeutic outdoor spaces.

In this project roundup, Healthcare Design highlights recent inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facility openings and renovations.

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, Center Valley, Pennsylvania

The 124,000-square-foot rehabilitation center features cutting-edge technology via the Empower + Experience Center, a smart home hub, and living-in-place resources. Read here.

Architecture and interior design firm: FCA

West Park Healthcare Centre, Toronto

The new 730,000-square-foot facility is designed to meet growing demand for respiratory care and rehabilitation in response to an increasing aging population and changing care approaches to neurological and other traumatic injuries. Read here.

Architecture and interior design firm: CannonDesign

Architecture and interior design firm: Montgomery Sisam Architects

Jacksonville North VA Clinic & Domiciliary, Jacksonville, Florida

The outpatient facility serves the area’s 130,000 veterans and includes an adjacent 28,500-square-foot domiciliary that provides residential rehabilitation. Read here.

Architecture and interior design firm: Hoefer Welker

Akron Children’s Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation, Main Campus Entrance, and Lobby Renovation, Akron, Ohio

The 43,800-square-foot multiphase renovation and infill project replaces a small and overcrowded rehabilitation department while expanding services and enhancing the lobby and exterior entrance. Read here.

Architecture and interior design firm: Hasenstab Architects Inc.

