Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center: The multipurpose facility also houses Quinnipiac University Student Health Services, providing comprehensive care for students including testing and treatment, mental health services, nutrition consultations, and prescription delivery.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center: Close coordination between structural engineering and MEP experts enabled the efficient incorporation of mechanical and electrical systems. The connection to the existing athletics building limited the height of the floor spaces, further constricting space for building systems in areas like this meeting room.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center: To take advantage of the full floor height available in spaces like the yoga studio, the design team incorporated exposed overhead HVAC infrastructure. Finishes in polished metal and colors that reflect the natural wood paneling of walls, millwork, and soffits complete the biophilic scheme.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center: A group therapy setting offers a view of nearby Sleeping Giant State Park through full-height glazing. The room also features natural wood paneling, daylighting, and LED light pendants.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center: The building structure primarily uses steel for the first floor while upper levels incorporate glue-laminated timber beams in open areas of the roof structure. A life-cycle assessment conducted by Buro Happold showed that opting for mass timber over more traditional materials resulted in a 35 percent reduction in embodied carbon.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center: The 55,000-square-foot scheme is an extension to the existing athletics building. For the massive glass portions of the façade, engineering firm Buro Happold worked to minimize glare and incorporate automated motorized shades.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center, Hamden, Connecticut

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center in Hamden, Conn., marks the first stage of Quinnipiac University’s 10-year master plan to enhance and unite its three locations while creating more space for gathering and engagement.

The 55,000-square-foot project provides comprehensive care for students including testing and treatment, mental health services, nutrition consultations, and prescription delivery.

Designed by architecture firm DesignLAB (Boston), the new health and wellness center (referred to as “RecWell” by the university and community) brings together clinical health, mental health, and recreation under a single structure in support of whole-body wellness.

Supporting wellness with biophilic design

With a structure composed of cross-laminated timber, the design of the RecWell facility draws on principles of biophilia, including natural materials such as wood paneling, local stone, and interior green walls.

A key consideration was realizing the university’s goal of connecting building occupants to the surrounding Connecticut landscape. Expansive windows help deliver views to the outdoors, including Sleeping Giant State Park, one of Connecticut’s most beloved state parks, while one of the four fitness studios features a fully retractable wall leading to an outdoor deck for indoor-outdoor workouts.

Programmatic elements

The new building supports strengthening the bodies and minds of students, faculty, and staff through programming focused on “the ecosystem of wellness” measured along social, financial, emotional, physical, spiritual, environmental, educational and occupational dimensions. The building also creates a new healthy living program with classes in cooking, nutrition, and other lifestyle elements.

Designed to connect to an adjacent, existing university athletics building, the 55,000-square-foot multipurpose facility features new recreational and clinical spaces, a counseling center, dedicated athletic training space, four fitness studios, new central courtyard for student gatherings or quiet contemplation, and a terrace garden.

Services include group and one-on-one therapy, medical services from provider Hartford Healthcare (Hartford, Conn.), club sports, group fitness, classes, and special events.

The Recreation and Wellness Center was designed to meet LEED Gold-level sustainable design standards, though the project is not pursuing certification.

Quinnipiac University Recreation + Wellness Center project details

Project location: Hamden, Conn.

Completion date: January 2023

Owner: Quinnipiac University

Total building area: 55,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: $37 million

Cost/sq. ft.: Approximately $670

Architect: DesignLAB architects

Associate architect: S3 Design

Structural engineer: Buro Happold

Engineers: Buro Happold (MEP/FP, energy modeling/sustainability, ICT/AV/security, Nathan L. Jacobson & Associates (civil)

General contractor: FIP Construction

Timber: Nordic Structures

Cladding: ALPOLIC, Unicel

Glass: PRELCO, Guardian Glass

Skylights & Entries: Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Security Grilles: Overhead Door

Surfaces: Sherwin-Williams, Wilsonart

Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.