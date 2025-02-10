The Children’s Health Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic, Plano, Texas: Photo Tour
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: A warm, minimalist reception area greets visitors with soft wood tones, a curved desk, and integrated lighting. Subtle shifts in materials intuitively guide patients through the space, leading them to the check-in desk and to desired care spaces.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: A variety of seating options fosters a welcoming environment and allows all patients to find comfort. Green and yellow seating with simple, organic shapes recall playgrounds or stacked pebbles to create a familiar, playful space for young patients. The duck-shaped seat is designed to spark imagination and delight.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: Balloon-shaped light fixtures, inspired by the Children’s Health logo, infuse the space with playful charm.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: Flexible seating and vibrant orange, blue, yellow and green colors energize the clinic, complemented by minimalist art.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: The clinic utilizes an onstage/offstage model to enhance the patient experience, with circulation areas that are welcoming and intuitive for patients. On the staff side, dedicated workstations act as a nexus for collaboration.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: With their own entrance to patient rooms, physicians have a seamless connection to patients as well as their own separate focus space that encourages collaboration between colleagues.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: The fetal clinic features gently curved ceilings, warm woods, and soft textures.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: Feature lighting and ceiling elements in the waiting area enrich the expectant mother's experience, while rich shades of purple evoke a sense of luxury and serenity.
© Dror Baldinger, FAIA
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: For expectant mothers, soft pastel hues in the echo rooms maintain the bright, uplifting aesthetic of the pediatric clinic.
The Children’s Health Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic, Plano, Texas
The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic located inside the Children’s Health Specialty Center 2 Plano in Plano, Texas, is one of the many collaborative efforts between Children’s Health and UT Southwestern, both located in Dallas.
Designed by the Dallas studio of Perkins&Will, the pediatric and fetal cardiology clinic—a 16,000-square-foot shell fit-out—offers an elevated healthcare experience for children of all ages, expectant mothers, and caregivers. Additionally, it facility supports a growing patient population in North Texas.
Onstage/offstage model
The onstage/offstage model enhances the patient and family experience by enabling direct movement from waiting to exam areas, reducing wait times.
The overall design emphasizes inclusivity and comfort, showcasing family-friendly seating, cozy nooks, and playful configurations to foster a sense of belonging and cater to a variety of needs.
The design takes a dynamic but minimalist approach to age-appropriate positive distraction, including vibrant color accents, soft architectural forms, and a neutral backdrop.
Wayfinding for pediatric clinics
Fluted wood panels and whimsical graphics enhance wayfinding to provide intuitive guidance for patients, while integrated lighting creates gentle, glare-free illumination that softens and brings comfort to the clinical environment.
The fetal clinic, boasting a separate entrance and a distinct, hospitality-driven ambiance, ensures a private and soothing environment for mothers, using warm wood textures and pastel purple hues to evoke luxury and serenity.
The Children’s Health Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic project details
Location: Plano, Texas
Completion date: January 2024
Owner: Children’s Health System of Texas
Total building area: 16,000 sq. ft.
Total construction cost: Not disclosed
Architecture firm: Perkins&Will
Interior design firm: Perkins&Will
General contractor: Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors
Engineer: Choice Engineering
Art consultant: Skyline Art
Medical equipment planner: HSG Inc.
AV equipment/electronics/software: TLD Design Consulting LLC
Carpet/flooring: Mannington, Johnsonite, Nora, Forbo
Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong, Rulon International, Surfacing Solution, Architectural Veneers International
Doors/locks/hardware: Mockett
Fabric/textiles: Momentum, Luna, Anzea, Pallas, Carnegie, Designtex, ArcCom, Knoll, Architex, Wolf Gordon
Furniture—seating/casegoods: Tangram, Hightower, Coalesse, HBF, Six Inch, Steelcase, West Elm Health, Carolina (OFS), National, FrameOne, Arcadia, Davis, Sarto Screen, Leland
Handrails/wall guards: Inpro
Lighting: Lightology, Lithonia, Eureka, Kuzco
Signage/wayfinding: Skyline Art
Surfaces—solid/other: Wilsonart, The Stone Collection
Wallcoverings: Designtex, Trove, Momentum
Other: Benjamin Moore (paint) Fry Reglet (metal trim), 3Form (millwork divider)
Project details are provided by the design team and not vetted by Healthcare Design.