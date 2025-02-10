The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: For expectant mothers, soft pastel hues in the echo rooms maintain the bright, uplifting aesthetic of the pediatric clinic.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: Feature lighting and ceiling elements in the waiting area enrich the expectant mother's experience, while rich shades of purple evoke a sense of luxury and serenity.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: The fetal clinic features gently curved ceilings, warm woods, and soft textures.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: With their own entrance to patient rooms, physicians have a seamless connection to patients as well as their own separate focus space that encourages collaboration between colleagues.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: The clinic utilizes an onstage/offstage model to enhance the patient experience, with circulation areas that are welcoming and intuitive for patients. On the staff side, dedicated workstations act as a nexus for collaboration.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: Flexible seating and vibrant orange, blue, yellow and green colors energize the clinic, complemented by minimalist art.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: Balloon-shaped light fixtures, inspired by the Children’s Health logo, infuse the space with playful charm.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: A variety of seating options fosters a welcoming environment and allows all patients to find comfort. Green and yellow seating with simple, organic shapes recall playgrounds or stacked pebbles to create a familiar, playful space for young patients. The duck-shaped seat is designed to spark imagination and delight.

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic: A warm, minimalist reception area greets visitors with soft wood tones, a curved desk, and integrated lighting. Subtle shifts in materials intuitively guide patients through the space, leading them to the check-in desk and to desired care spaces.

The Children’s Health Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic, Plano, Texas

The Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic located inside the Children’s Health Specialty Center 2 Plano in Plano, Texas, is one of the many collaborative efforts between Children’s Health and UT Southwestern, both located in Dallas.

Designed by the Dallas studio of Perkins&Will, the pediatric and fetal cardiology clinic—a 16,000-square-foot shell fit-out—offers an elevated healthcare experience for children of all ages, expectant mothers, and caregivers. Additionally, it facility supports a growing patient population in North Texas.

Onstage/offstage model

The onstage/offstage model enhances the patient and family experience by enabling direct movement from waiting to exam areas, reducing wait times.

The overall design emphasizes inclusivity and comfort, showcasing family-friendly seating, cozy nooks, and playful configurations to foster a sense of belonging and cater to a variety of needs.

The design takes a dynamic but minimalist approach to age-appropriate positive distraction, including vibrant color accents, soft architectural forms, and a neutral backdrop.

Wayfinding for pediatric clinics

Fluted wood panels and whimsical graphics enhance wayfinding to provide intuitive guidance for patients, while integrated lighting creates gentle, glare-free illumination that softens and brings comfort to the clinical environment.

The fetal clinic, boasting a separate entrance and a distinct, hospitality-driven ambiance, ensures a private and soothing environment for mothers, using warm wood textures and pastel purple hues to evoke luxury and serenity.

The Children’s Health Plano Heart Center Cardiology & Fetal Clinic project details

Location: Plano, Texas

Completion date: January 2024

Owner: Children’s Health System of Texas

Total building area: 16,000 sq. ft.

Total construction cost: Not disclosed

Architecture firm: Perkins&Will

Interior design firm: Perkins&Will

General contractor: Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors

Engineer: Choice Engineering

Art consultant: Skyline Art

Medical equipment planner: HSG Inc.

AV equipment/electronics/software: TLD Design Consulting LLC

Carpet/flooring: Mannington, Johnsonite, Nora, Forbo

Ceiling/wall systems: Armstrong, Rulon International, Surfacing Solution, Architectural Veneers International

Doors/locks/hardware: Mockett

Fabric/textiles: Momentum, Luna, Anzea, Pallas, Carnegie, Designtex, ArcCom, Knoll, Architex, Wolf Gordon

Furniture—seating/casegoods: Tangram, Hightower, Coalesse, HBF, Six Inch, Steelcase, West Elm Health, Carolina (OFS), National, FrameOne, Arcadia, Davis, Sarto Screen, Leland

Handrails/wall guards: Inpro

Lighting: Lightology, Lithonia, Eureka, Kuzco

Signage/wayfinding: Skyline Art

Surfaces—solid/other: Wilsonart, The Stone Collection

Wallcoverings: Designtex, Trove, Momentum

Other: Benjamin Moore (paint) Fry Reglet (metal trim), 3Form (millwork divider)

