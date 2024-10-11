Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville in Collierville, Tenn., is set to begin construction on an expansion of its intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency department (ED), according to a news release.

The $10 million project will double the hospital’s ICU capacity from seven to 14 beds, increasing the footprint by 17,000 square feet. The ICU will move from the first floor to former shell space on the second floor.

Additionally, the ED will expand into the former ICU space on the first floor, increasing the department’s footprint by 4,700 square feet.

The ICU expansion is expected to be completed in fall 2025, with the ED expansion completed a few months later.

The project team includes architecture firm Esa (Earl Swensson Associates; Nashville, Tenn.) and construction management firm Flintco Construction (Tulsa, Okla.).