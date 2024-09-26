Mahshid Jalalian, PhD, EDAC, Design researcher, HGA (Milwaukee)

Mahshid Jalalian says her interest in human interaction with the built environment sparked her interest in healthcare design and research, specifically how layout and design can impact patient outcomes, staff efficiency, and overall well-being.

Shortly after joining HGA in 2018 as an intern, she contributed to a research project for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s new cancer center in Edgewood, Ky., studying infusion centers to inform the design of the new facility. She wrote the research proposal, designed satisfaction questionnaires, conducted staff time and motion studies, completed visibility analysis of research sites, ran data analysis, and was the first author on a paper on the research for Health Environments Research & Design (HERD) journal.

After roles as a teaching assistant, urban designer, and GIS specialist, she joined HGA full-time in 2021 as a design researcher. Just four years into her career, Jalalian is driving innovation in integrating technology into research on projects that are setting new standards for data collection, workflow efficiency, and how patients experience care spaces.

Specifically, she’s continued her research on St. Elizabeth, conducting a post-occupancy evaluation on the new infusion center, for which she used a mixed methods approach of staff shadowing, medication delivery shadowing, and staff and patient questionnaires. Her findings will be used to help improve efficiency and enhance patient satisfaction within cancer infusion centers.

Jalalian’s diverse methods in data collection include audio recordings while clients, clinical staff, patients and their families are experiencing a space, as well as digital modeling tools to evaluate visual fields in inpatient units and measure nurses’ ability to monitor patients from workstations.

Colleagues appreciate her curiosity, insight, and integration of technology to conduct research. “Mahshid is a storyteller. She is telling the story of designs aimed to change people’s lives, be they staff member, patient, family, or community member,” says HGA Senior Design Researcher Terri Zborowsky. “Her audience is the design team, and her reach goes to the design community at large. And she is just at the beginning of her story. I can hardly wait to see where she lands.”

Path to healthcare design: Growing up, I often visited my dad’s healthcare workplace, a community hospital, where I observed patients and families in distress and witnessed the demanding workflow of caregivers. These experiences made a lasting impression on me, sparking a desire to improve their environment. With my passion for architecture, the built environment, and research, I discovered that healthcare research was the perfect intersection of these interests, allowing me to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare experience.

Describe your design approach: Evidence-based, functional, empathetic.

On your desk: I’m currently engaged in research on ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), which are becoming increasingly popular yet remain understudied. My work focuses on evaluating these newer settings to understand their impact on patient throughput, satisfaction, and workflows, aiming to optimize design for better outcomes in this evolving healthcare environment.

Most rewarding project to date: St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center infusion center, where I conducted pre- and post-occupancy evaluations. This project allowed me to assess design decisions, engage deeply with the client and the design team, and use the insights gained from the research to communicate to medical planners and healthcare designers to refine and improve future healthcare environments, making a tangible difference in the lives of patients and caregivers.

What success means to you: In my work, I define success as the ability to make a positive impact on the experience of people, whether the impact is small or transformative. If your work results in a space that is not only fulfilling its functional purpose but also enhances well-being, fosters healing, and contributes to improved outcomes and overall satisfaction, you can count it as a success.

Industry challenge on your radar: I would like to see a stronger focus on research and post-occupancy evaluations. While securing funding for research can be challenging, the return on investment is significant. By systematically evaluating the impact of design decisions, particularly in clinical settings, we can learn from past projects and continuously improve healthcare environments.

Must-have skill for healthcare researcher today: Versatility is key. A successful healthcare researcher must be able to wear multiple hats—conducting research, engaging with stakeholders, and collaborating effectively with interdisciplinary teams. This multifaceted approach ensures that the work is well-rounded, evidence-based, and truly meets the needs of all users.

