Blue skies, longer days with hints of sunshine, crocus and tulip buds popping out of the ground—these are a few of the signs of spring that I look forward to seeing as I muster through the gray days of winter in Ohio.

Another sure sign that brighter days are ahead is when the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo session review committee gathers to select the educational sessions for the annual conference.

And this year, our group of 20 industry professionals faced a monumental task, culling through nearly 500 proposals to pick the cream of the crop to bring to attendees in October, when the HCD Conference heads to Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 25-28. (Fun sidenote: It was -6 degrees in February when we gathered in the host city for our session selection meeting. But several locals promised us the weather would be ideal when we return in the fall!)

The discussions were lively and robust, as the review team talked about what topics were must-haves in 2025—including maternal health projects, inclusive and neurodivergent design, resiliency, post-occupancy evaluation research, and professional development for new professionals.

The team also identified firms and industry-leading projects that will offer new insights and lessons learned to attendees, including architects, interior designers, medical planners, engineers, and owner/ operators.

Now, back in the office, the conference team is busy refining the results of all that hard work into a comprehensive conference schedule, as well as securing preconference tours, workshops, and networking events. Look for more details on all things HCD Conference-related as the weather continues to warm, with the final schedule going live by early summer.

You can also stay up to date on conference news and happenings through Healthcare Design magazine's Weekly Pulse newsletter and the conference website.

Speaking of fresh ideas, HCD is introducing an updated website this March. The redesign features new photo galleries, including larger images of the latest acute care, ambulatory, and specialty facility projects, and improved search and navigation functions. Let me know what you think!

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design and can be reached at [email protected].