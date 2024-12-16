This fall, the Nursing Institute for Healthcare Design (NIHD) and The DAISY Foundation awarded its inaugural DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse Leader in Healthcare Design to Nurse Abbie Ochsner, director of oncology infusion services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood, Ky.).

The foundation’s annual DAISY Award is given to extraordinary nurses for the compassionate contributions they make every day. For 2024, NIHD worked with The DAISY Foundation to develop criteria for the first DAISY Award recognizing nursing professionals in healthcare design.

In her nomination, Ochsner was lauded for her role in conducting a post-occupancy evaluation (POE) of a new infusion center that opened on St. Elizabeth’s campus in 2020. Ochsner collaborated with the research and design team and was a key person in coordinating data collection including staff and patient surveys and staff and medication shadowing.

Ochsner received the DAISY award during a presentation at the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 5-8 (for more on the award, read here).

In this Q+A with Healthcare Design magazine, Ochsner talks about her career path, participating in the POE process, and the importance of gathering input from nursing professionals to better understand facility operations and design.

Healthcare Design: What drew you to a career in nursing?

My journey into nursing was deeply personal, but it also stems from a lifelong interest in science and a passion for helping others. When I discovered nursing, it felt like the perfect blend of both of these loves.

Growing up, two of my favorite adults were nurses, and their dedication and compassion inspired me. During a clinical rotation on our inpatient oncology floor, I realized this was the path I wanted to pursue.

It all came full circle when my mom was diagnosed with cancer; I knew I wouldn’t have wanted any other nurses or doctors to be her care team than the excellent ones I worked with, many of whom still work alongside me today.

My goal is to be there for patients during their darkest days, providing a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, and an advocate for their needs—while also giving them reasons to smile amid their struggles. Now, I strive to pass on those same values to our team, fostering a culture of compassion and support.

What do you like best about your job?

The opportunity to shape the future of oncology and infusion services. I love the interdisciplinary collaboration we have at St. Elizabeth, which allows us to build innovative programs, such as the Cellular Therapy Program. This program enables our community healthcare organization to treat patients within our system using bispecific T-cell engagers, which is a significant advancement in cancer treatment.

Being part of a team that works together to enhance patient care is incredibly rewarding.

What challenges about your work keep you up at night?

The ones that keep me up at night are primarily centered around patient experiences and the evolving stressors in healthcare.

Issues like insurance complexities and drug shortages not only affect our ability to provide optimal care but also impact patients’ well-being and peace of mind. I’m constantly looking for ways to navigate these challenges to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care.

How did you get involved in the POE for St. Elizabeth’s new infusion center?

HGA, the architectural firm working on the project, had an inquisitive researcher, Mahshid Jalalian, who reached out to me about conducting a post-occupancy study after a pre-occupancy assessment.

Having worked in the original cancer care center at St. Elizabeth, I had valuable insights about the layout of the old infusion center, which made my participation in the post-occupancy study even more meaningful and enjoyable. I was eager to contribute, as it presented a unique opportunity to gather insights that could benefit both our facility and the broader healthcare design community.

What about this process stood out to you the most?

The researcher’s comprehensive approach to data collection, in which every aspect of the study was meticulously planned and evaluated. From shadowing time studies to patient and associate surveys, the thoroughness was impressive.

The insights we gathered are not only valuable for our infusion center but also contribute to the broader field of healthcare design. I’m proud to share that the results of this study were disseminated at the 2023 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo and have just been accepted for publication, allowing our work to be shared so others can learn from our findings and improve future healthcare designs.

How did you use the findings to further improve the patient experience?

The results of the post-occupancy findings demonstrated better efficiencies when compared to the previous St. Elizabeth infusion centers.

One key recommendation was to add more lighting to the interior hallways and improve wayfinding. Additionally, we encouraged staff to walk patients to the hallway to better direct them to the lobby, ensuring they felt supported and guided during their visits.

These changes not only enhance functionality but also help create a more welcoming environment for our patients.

Why do you think it’s important to conduct research on healthcare environments?

Just like it’s crucial to conduct research to determine evidence-based practices in nursing, establishing evidence-based design in healthcare environments is equally important.

Research helps us understand how the physical space affects patient outcomes, comfort, and overall experience. By prioritizing evidence-based design, we can create environments that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and conducive to healing.

How can nursing professionals help design teams better understand facility operations and design?

I believe it’s vital to have nurses involved from the very beginning of the design process. Nurses bring a wealth of ideas and a unique perspective based on their direct interactions with patients and the healthcare environment.

Organizations including the Nursing Institute for Healthcare Design and its passionate members are dedicated to engaging the voice of the nurse throughout the design process. Their insights can bridge the gap between clinical needs and design solutions, ensuring that the facilities we create truly meet the needs of patients and staff alike.

By acting as advocates for patient care, nurses can help push the healthcare design industry forward in meaningful ways.

What does receiving the DAISY Award mean to you?

Receiving the DAISY Award is a deeply humbling and honoring experience for me. In a previous role at St. Elizabeth, I had the pleasure of being on the DAISY selection committee, where I celebrated the accomplishments of my fellow nurses as they received their awards.

Now, to be recognized as a recipient of a DAISY Award myself feels surreal, as I was simply doing my job and striving to make a positive impact in my role. It reinforces the importance of compassionate care and innovative practices in nursing.

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design. She can be reached at [email protected].