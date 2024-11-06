Ascension St. Vincent opened the 268,000-square-foot Women and Infants Hospital on its main campus in Indianapolis, according to The Hamilton County Reporter.

The health system’s former women’s hospital will relocate to the new Ascension St. Vincent Women and Infants Hospital, which connects with the campus’ Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

The new $200 million, 8-story facility houses a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), 109 private NICU rooms, six couplet care rooms, and 30 maternity suites.

Expanded maternal services including lactation support and two laboring tubs, two rooftop helipads, and a pediatric emergency department (ED), expected to be completed in 2025, are also included in the project.

Ascension St. Vincent, which operates 19 hospitals, is part of Ascension, a St. Louis-based non-profit and Catholic health system. Read more news about Ascension here.