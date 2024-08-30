Cassie Holmes, chaired professor at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management (Los Angeles) and author of Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most, will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2024 Healthcare Design Expo + Conference, Oct. 5-8 in Indianapolis.

Holmes will share insights on time investment from her book, based on her research and a course she teaches for Master of Business Administration (MBA) students titled “Applying the Science of Happiness to Life Design.”

Her research has been published in academic journals such as Psychological Science and Journal of Consumer Research. Additionally, her work has been featured on NPR and in a variety of publications such as The Economist, The New York Times, and Scientific America.

She will share with attendees how small changes in how people perceive and invest their time can have an impact in their lives, helping them to feel less overwhelmed, more present, and happier.

