2024 Healthcare Design Conference pre-conference workshops

The 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, Oct. 5-8 in Indianapolis, will feature three preconference workshops on Oct. 5.

The workshops are presented by Nursing Institute for Healthcare Design (NHID), Stantec, and Association of Medical Facility Professionals (AMFP) and will run from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Preregistration is required at hcdexpo.com.

This year’s lineup includes:

W01 – Setting the Foundation: Operational Planning Essentials for Launching a Hospital, Ambulatory Service or New Department

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Rooms 103/104

Presented by the Nursing Institute for Healthcare Design, this workshop will explore key aspects of operational planning for a hospital, ambulatory service, or a new department.

Speakers will focus on five aspects of operational planning from the ground up including: foundation (mission, values, and goals); framing (resource allocation, confines of money, and time for budgeting); form (tech integration, information exchange, and workflow); function (metrics, benchmarks, and key performance indicators); and future [sustain, maintain, and adapt/flex).

W04 – The Oncology Infusion Mock-Up: Rapid-Prototyping for Oncology Environments

1 p.m.-5 p.m., Rooms 120/121

Led by Stantec, this session will begin with a discussion on modular methods and non-traditional design tools for designing oncology infusion environments such as full-scale mock-ups, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR).

Next, participants will break into teams to explore and refine their concepts using a life-size mock-up of a care team desk and infusion patient care spaces. Following the team activities, participants will share insights and lessons learned in a round-robin review and then hear from speakers on case studies demonstrating the successful implementation of these methods in past and current projects.

W05 – Leveraging the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Design & Construction

3-5 p.m., Rooms 105/106

Recent breakthroughs in AI are already transforming how healthcare designers work today.

This workshop, presented by the Association of Medical Facility Professionals (AMFP), will discuss how these advancements will impact healthcare design and construction.

Attendees will explore the highest-impact AI applications that address the unique challenges and stringent standards of healthcare, as well as gain hands-on experience with AI tools to boost individual and team productivity.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.