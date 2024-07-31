Healthcare Design has released the lineup of educational sessions for the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo, Oct. 5-8, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

This year’s educational sessions will cover a range of topics presented across a variety of searchable tracks, including Behavioral Health, Cancer Care, Community Concerns, Emergency Environments, Facilities and Project Management, Research, Pediatrics, and Sustainability/Resiliency.

Attendees can also look for sessions by level, including general, foundational, and master class.

In addition to more than 95 educational sessions, the 2024 event will include keynote speakers, deep dive presentations, and roundtable discussions. For a full list of conference sessions at the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo, go here.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.