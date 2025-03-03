$332M Replacement North Dakota State Hospital Planned In Jamestown, North Dakota
The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill to fund a replacement North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown, N.D., according to kxnet.com.
The $332 million replacement hospital will be built across from the existing facility and is expected to house 161 beds for adult, geriatric, and forensic patients, including those with behavioral health challenges and substance abuse disorders.
