Abrazo Health (Phoenix, Ariz.) has started construction on the Abrazo Health Litchfield Medical Building in Goodyear, Ariz. According to a news release.

The medical office building (MOB) will be located on the Abrazo West Campus and connected via an existing pedestrian footpath.

First-floor tenants are expected to include outpatient imaging and physician offices; the second floor will house a 24-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

The MOB is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

The project team includes Devenney Group (architect; Phoenix;), Haydon (general contractor; Phoenix), and PMB (developer; San Diego, Calif.), according to a release from Haydon.

