Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.) is on track to open North Port Behavioral Health this spring in North Port, Fla., according to businessobserverfl.com.

The 144-bed hospital will offer services for adolescents, adults, and seniors, including anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, self-harm, and suicidal ideation.

