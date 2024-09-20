AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) has started construction on a 3,000-acre solar installation in the West Texas region, according to a news release.

Once complete, the site will generate up to 70 percent of the health system’s electricity needs in the state, producing 637,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually.

The project is part of AdventHealth’s commitment to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

Read more news about AdventHealth here.